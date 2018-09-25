ShoesUS power pop band. Formed 1974
Shoes
1974
Shoes Biography (Wikipedia)
Shoes is an American power pop band, formed in Zion, Illinois, in 1974 by brothers John and Jeff Murphy, and Gary Klebe and incorporating several different drummers including Skip Meyer, Barry Shumaker, Ric Menck, John Richardson, and Jeff Hunter.
Shoes formed their own record label, Black Vinyl Records, and owned and operated their own commercial recording studio (Short Order Recorder) from 1983 to 2004. Many artists recorded at the studio and some went on to sign major label recording contracts, including Local H and Material Issue.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Shoes Tracks
Tomorrow Night (Bomp! Version)
Tomorrow Night (Bomp! Version)
Afro Perculator
Afro Perculator
Too Late
Too Late
Tomorrow Night
Tomorrow Night
Cover Your Eyes
Cover Your Eyes
Ho Lord
Ho Lord
Shoes Links
