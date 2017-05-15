Marcus Bonfanti is a British blues singer, songwriter and guitarist. He has released three albums and one EP to date, and works both as a solo musician and, since 2014, as the frontman for the British blues rock group Ten Years After. His most recent solo album was Shake the Walls (2013) released by Jig-Saw Music Ltd.

Bonfanti has opened shows for Robert Cray, Chuck Berry, Shuggie Otis, Philip Sayce, Jack Bruce, Beth Hart, John Mayall, Beth Rowley and JJ Grey & Mofro. He also once fronted The Ronnie Scott's Blues Explosion and, at times, worked as a sideman for P. P. Arnold, Ginger Baker, Earl Thomas, Joe Louis Walker, Robbie McIntosh, Hamish Stuart, Mark Feltham, Eric Burdon and Buddy Whittington.