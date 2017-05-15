Marcus BonfantiBorn 5 May 1983
Marcus Bonfanti
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqwxt.jpg
1983-05-05
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d6ad2c36-9ea8-4293-aea7-1ca287f8c322
Marcus Bonfanti Biography (Wikipedia)
Marcus Bonfanti is a British blues singer, songwriter and guitarist. He has released three albums and one EP to date, and works both as a solo musician and, since 2014, as the frontman for the British blues rock group Ten Years After. His most recent solo album was Shake the Walls (2013) released by Jig-Saw Music Ltd.
Bonfanti has opened shows for Robert Cray, Chuck Berry, Shuggie Otis, Philip Sayce, Jack Bruce, Beth Hart, John Mayall, Beth Rowley and JJ Grey & Mofro. He also once fronted The Ronnie Scott's Blues Explosion and, at times, worked as a sideman for P. P. Arnold, Ginger Baker, Earl Thomas, Joe Louis Walker, Robbie McIntosh, Hamish Stuart, Mark Feltham, Eric Burdon and Buddy Whittington.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Marcus Bonfanti Tracks
Sort by
Will Not Play Your Game
Marcus Bonfanti
Will Not Play Your Game
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwxt.jpglink
Will Not Play Your Game
Last played on
Meadly (Live In Session)
Marcus Bonfanti
Meadly (Live In Session)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwxt.jpglink
Meadly (Live In Session)
Last played on
God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen
Marcus Bonfanti
God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwxt.jpglink
God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen
Last played on
Honey
Marcus Bonfanti
Honey
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwxt.jpglink
Honey
Last played on
Alley Cat
Marcus Bonfanti
Alley Cat
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwxt.jpglink
Alley Cat
Last played on
GOIN' DOWN
Marcus Bonfanti
GOIN' DOWN
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwxt.jpglink
GOIN' DOWN
Last played on
The Bittersweet
Marcus Bonfanti
The Bittersweet
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwxt.jpglink
The Bittersweet
Last played on
Jezebel
Marcus Bonfanti
Jezebel
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwxt.jpglink
Jezebel
Last played on
Cheap Whiskey
Marcus Bonfanti
Cheap Whiskey
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwxt.jpglink
Cheap Whiskey
Last played on
Honest Boy
Marcus Bonfanti
Honest Boy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwxt.jpglink
Honest Boy
Last played on
We All Do Bad Sometimes
Marcus Bonfanti
We All Do Bad Sometimes
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwxt.jpglink
We All Do Bad Sometimes
Last played on
Blind Alley
Marcus Bonfanti
Blind Alley
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwxt.jpglink
Blind Alley
Last played on
Stone Me Sober
Marcus Bonfanti
Stone Me Sober
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwxt.jpglink
Stone Me Sober
Last played on
Give Me your Cash
Marcus Bonfanti
Give Me your Cash
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwxt.jpglink
Give Me your Cash
Last played on
Bittersweet
Marcus Bonfanti
Bittersweet
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwxt.jpglink
Bittersweet
Last played on
Now I'm Gone (Is Your Life Better?)
Marcus Bonfanti
Now I'm Gone (Is Your Life Better?)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwxt.jpglink
What Good Am I To You?
Marcus Bonfanti
What Good Am I To You?
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwxt.jpglink
What Good Am I To You?
Last played on
You're Gonna Miss Me
Marcus Bonfanti
You're Gonna Miss Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwxt.jpglink
You're Gonna Miss Me
Last played on
Messin' Round No More
Marcus Bonfanti
Messin' Round No More
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwxt.jpglink
Messin' Round No More
Last played on
Devil Girl
Marcus Bonfanti
Devil Girl
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwxt.jpglink
Devil Girl
Last played on
Tweed Blazer
Marcus Bonfanti
Tweed Blazer
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwxt.jpglink
Tweed Blazer
Last played on
Judgement Day
Marcus Bonfanti
Judgement Day
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwxt.jpglink
Judgement Day
Last played on
The Girl I Knew
Marcus Bonfanti
The Girl I Knew
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwxt.jpglink
The Girl I Knew
Last played on
Hard Times
Marcus Bonfanti
Hard Times
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwxt.jpglink
Hard Times
Last played on
Playlists featuring Marcus Bonfanti
Marcus Bonfanti Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist