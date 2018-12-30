David Allan Coe (born September 6, 1939) is an American songwriter and singer. His biggest hits were "Mona Lisa Lost Her Smile", "The Ride", "You Never Even Called Me by My Name", "She Used to Love Me a Lot", and "Longhaired Redneck". His most popular songs are the number-one hits "Would You Lay With Me (In a Field of Stone)" and "Take This Job and Shove It". The latter inspired the movie of the same name.