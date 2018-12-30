David Allan CoeBorn 6 September 1939
David Allan Coe
1939-09-06
David Allan Coe Biography
David Allan Coe (born September 6, 1939) is an American songwriter and singer. His biggest hits were "Mona Lisa Lost Her Smile", "The Ride", "You Never Even Called Me by My Name", "She Used to Love Me a Lot", and "Longhaired Redneck". His most popular songs are the number-one hits "Would You Lay With Me (In a Field of Stone)" and "Take This Job and Shove It". The latter inspired the movie of the same name.
David Allan Coe Tracks
The Ride
David Allan Coe
The Ride
The Ride
She Used to Love Me a Lot
David Allan Coe
She Used to Love Me a Lot
She Used to Love Me a Lot
Son Of The South
David Allan Coe
Son Of The South
Son Of The South
You Never Even Called Me By My Name
David Allan Coe
You Never Even Called Me By My Name
Hank Williams Junior
David Allan Coe
Hank Williams Junior
Hank Williams Junior
Single Father
David Allan Coe
Single Father
Single Father
Jack Daniels If You Please
David Allan Coe
Jack Daniels If You Please
Jack Daniels If You Please
I Still Play Those Sad Songs
David Allan Coe
I Still Play Those Sad Songs
I Still Play Those Sad Songs
I Still Sing The Old Songs
David Allan Coe
I Still Sing The Old Songs
I Still Sing The Old Songs
Drink Canada Dry
David Allan Coe
Drink Canada Dry
Drink Canada Dry
Tennessee Whiskey
David Allan Coe
Tennessee Whiskey
Tennessee Whiskey
Tobacco Road
David Allan Coe
Tobacco Road
Tobacco Road
Mona Lisa Lost Her Smile
David Allan Coe
Mona Lisa Lost Her Smile
Mona Lisa Lost Her Smile
You Never Even Called Me
David Allan Coe
You Never Even Called Me
You Never Even Called Me
Give Me Forty Acres
David Allan Coe
Give Me Forty Acres
Give Me Forty Acres
ATLANTA SONG
David Allan Coe
ATLANTA SONG
ATLANTA SONG
Ride 'Em Cowboy
David Allan Coe
Ride 'Em Cowboy
Ride 'Em Cowboy
Would You Lay With Me
David Allan Coe
Would You Lay With Me
Would You Lay With Me
Death Row
David Allan Coe
Death Row
Death Row
Drinking Her off My Mind
David Allan Coe
Drinking Her off My Mind
Drinking Her off My Mind
Granny's Off Her Rocker
David Allan Coe
Granny's Off Her Rocker
Granny's Off Her Rocker
A Real Good, Feel Good Song
David Allan Coe
A Real Good, Feel Good Song
Roll Truck Roll
David Allan Coe
Roll Truck Roll
Roll Truck Roll
