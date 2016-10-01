Leo FallBorn 2 February 1873. Died 16 September 1925
Leo Fall
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical2.jpg
1873-02-02
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d6aa9458-a40b-4be7-bcbb-f6ceb811a84f
Leo Fall Biography (Wikipedia)
Leopold Fall (2 February 1873 – 16 September 1925) was an Austrian composer and conductor of operettas.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Leo Fall Tracks
Sort by
O Rose von Stambul from Die Rose von Stambul Act 1
Leo Fall
O Rose von Stambul from Die Rose von Stambul Act 1
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
O Rose von Stambul from Die Rose von Stambul Act 1
Orchestra
Conductor
Last played on
Was ich will, das ich richtig "What I want"
Leo Fall
Was ich will, das ich richtig "What I want"
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Was ich will, das ich richtig "What I want"
Last played on
O frag mich nicht (from The Faithful Peasant)
Leo Fall
O frag mich nicht (from The Faithful Peasant)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
O frag mich nicht (from The Faithful Peasant)
Last played on
Leo Fall Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist