TNTNorwegian 80's Hairmetal band. Formed 1982
TNT
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1982
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d6a86b82-cd40-4bea-92f1-0650677e37c1
TNT Biography (Wikipedia)
TNT is a Norwegian heavy metal band from Trondheim, formed in 1982. The band has released twelve studio albums, three EPs and three live albums while going through numerous line-up changes since its formation. Guitarist Ronni Le Tekrø is the only consistent member of TNT. TNT has sold between 4-5 million albums worldwide as of 2016.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
TNT Tracks
Sort by
Carnival
TNT
Carnival
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02pcmdg.jpglink
Carnival
Last played on
10000 Lovers
TNT
10000 Lovers
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04l3lmp.jpglink
10000 Lovers
Last played on
Dawns y Dail
TNT
Dawns y Dail
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dawns y Dail
Last played on
10,000 Lovers (In One)
TNT
10,000 Lovers (In One)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
10,000 Lovers (In One)
Last played on
TNT Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist