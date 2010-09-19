Dennis KingUK film and musical actor/singer. Born 2 November 1897. Died 21 May 1971
Dennis King
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1897-11-02
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d6a6de5a-7f82-447e-9d61-174c63ed8f91
Dennis King Biography (Wikipedia)
Dennis King (born Dennis Pratt, 2 November 1897 – 21 May 1971) was an English actor and singer.
Born in Coventry, Warwickshire, King had a stage career in both drama (including Shakespeare) and musicals. He immigrated to the US in 1921 and went on to a successful career on the Broadway stage. Among his most notable performances was his role in the original production of Rudolf Friml's Rose-Marie, in which he introduced the songs "Rose-Marie" and "Indian Love Call"
He appeared in two musical films and played non-singing roles in two other films. He also played several roles on television. He died in New York City, 21 May 1971, aged 73.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Dennis King Tracks
Sort by
Song Of The Vagabonds
Dennis King
Song Of The Vagabonds
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dennis King Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist