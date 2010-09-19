Dennis King (born Dennis Pratt, 2 November 1897 – 21 May 1971) was an English actor and singer.

Born in Coventry, Warwickshire, King had a stage career in both drama (including Shakespeare) and musicals. He immigrated to the US in 1921 and went on to a successful career on the Broadway stage. Among his most notable performances was his role in the original production of Rudolf Friml's Rose-Marie, in which he introduced the songs "Rose-Marie" and "Indian Love Call"

He appeared in two musical films and played non-singing roles in two other films. He also played several roles on television. He died in New York City, 21 May 1971, aged 73.