Paulo de CarvalhoBorn 15 May 1947
Paulo de Carvalho
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1947-05-15
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d6a6d26d-0279-425d-a8cc-bd22b2161149
Paulo de Carvalho Biography (Wikipedia)
Paulo de Carvalho (born Manuel Paulo de Carvalho Costais, in Lisbon, on May 15, 1947) is a Portuguese singer.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Paulo de Carvalho Tracks
Sort by
E Depois Do Adeus (Portugal)
Paulo de Carvalho
E Depois Do Adeus (Portugal)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
E Depois Do Adeus (Portugal)
Last played on
Meu Fado Meu
Paulo de Carvalho
Meu Fado Meu
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Meu Fado Meu
Last played on
Paulo de Carvalho Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist