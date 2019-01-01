David Lindsay-AbaireBorn 14 November 1969
David Lindsay-Abaire
1969-11-14
David Lindsay-Abaire Biography (Wikipedia)
David Lindsay-Abaire (born November 30, 1969) is an American playwright, lyricist and screenwriter. He received the Pulitzer Prize for Drama in 2007 for his play Rabbit Hole, which also earned several Tony Award nominations.
