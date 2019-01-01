Wicked WisdomFormed 2003
Wicked Wisdom
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
2003
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d6a477a0-b95c-4e56-a4b5-2b6043323956
Wicked Wisdom Biography (Wikipedia)
Wicked Wisdom is an American nu metal band from Los Angeles, California formed by Jada Pinkett Smith in 2002.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Wicked Wisdom Tracks
Sort by
Wicked Wisdom Links
Back to artist