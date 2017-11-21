Blue October is an American alternative rock band originally from Houston, Texas. The band was formed in 1995 and currently consists of Justin Furstenfeld (lead vocals, guitar), Jeremy Furstenfeld (drums, percussion), Ryan Delahoussaye (violin/viola, mandolin, piano, backing vocals), Matt Noveskey (bass guitar, backing vocals), and Will Knaak (lead guitar). The band has had eleven top 40 singles over their past seven studio albums and is best known for their platinum singles "Hate Me" and "Into the Ocean" from their 2006 platinum album Foiled.