Blue OctoberUSA pop rock band. Formed 1996
Blue October
1996
Blue October Biography (Wikipedia)
Blue October is an American alternative rock band originally from Houston, Texas. The band was formed in 1995 and currently consists of Justin Furstenfeld (lead vocals, guitar), Jeremy Furstenfeld (drums, percussion), Ryan Delahoussaye (violin/viola, mandolin, piano, backing vocals), Matt Noveskey (bass guitar, backing vocals), and Will Knaak (lead guitar). The band has had eleven top 40 singles over their past seven studio albums and is best known for their platinum singles "Hate Me" and "Into the Ocean" from their 2006 platinum album Foiled.
Blue October Tracks
The Feel Again (Stay)
Blue October
The Feel Again (Stay)
The Feel Again (Stay)
Home
Blue October
Home
Home
We Know Where You Go
Blue October
We Know Where You Go
Coal Makes Diamonds
Blue October
Coal Makes Diamonds
Coal Makes Diamonds
Break Ground
Blue October
Break Ground
Break Ground
Bleed Out
Blue October
Bleed Out
Bleed Out
Angels in Everything
Blue October
Angels in Everything
Angels in Everything
The Worry List
Blue October
The Worry List
The Worry List
