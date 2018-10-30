Wandsworth School Boys’ Choir
Wandsworth School Boys’ Choir
Tracks
Tre sbirri... Una carozza... Presto - Te Deum
Giacomo Puccini
Giacomo Puccini
Tre sbirri... Una carozza... Presto - Te Deum
Turandot - Act III, Scene I
Giacomo Puccini
Giacomo Puccini
Turandot - Act III, Scene I
Nessun dorma! (Turandot)
Giacomo Puccini
Giacomo Puccini
Nessun dorma! (Turandot)
Psalmus Hungaricus Op.13: Igaz vagy Uram
Zoltán Kodály
Zoltán Kodály
Psalmus Hungaricus Op.13: Igaz vagy Uram
Te Deum, Op 22 (Christe Rex gloriae)
Hector Berlioz
Hector Berlioz
Te Deum, Op 22 (Christe Rex gloriae)
Conductor
Judas Maccabaeus - 'See, the Conqu'ring Hero Comes!'
George Frideric Handel
George Frideric Handel
Judas Maccabaeus - 'See, the Conqu'ring Hero Comes!'
Psalmus Hungaricus, Op 13
Zoltán Kodály
Zoltán Kodály
Psalmus Hungaricus, Op 13
Felix Mendelssohn
Elijah Yet Doth The Lord See It Not
Rafael Frühbeck de Burgos
Rafael Frühbeck de Burgos
Elijah Yet Doth The Lord See It Not
Scenes from Goethe's Faust
Robert Schumann
Robert Schumann
Scenes from Goethe's Faust
Turandot - opera in 3 acts
Giacomo Puccini
Giacomo Puccini
Turandot - opera in 3 acts
Past BBC Events
Proms 1976: Prom 30
Royal Albert Hall
1976-08-15
15
Aug
1976
Proms 1976: Prom 30
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1976: Prom 16
Royal Albert Hall
1976-08-01
1
Aug
1976
Proms 1976: Prom 16
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1975: Prom 01 - First Night of the Proms 1975
Royal Albert Hall
1975-07-25
25
Jul
1975
Proms 1975: Prom 01 - First Night of the Proms 1975
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1972: Prom 33
Westminster Cathedral
1972-08-24
24
Aug
1972
Proms 1972: Prom 33
Westminster Cathedral
Proms 1972: Prom 28
Royal Albert Hall
1972-08-18
18
Aug
1972
Proms 1972: Prom 28
Royal Albert Hall
