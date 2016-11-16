Jarryd James Klapper (born December 1984, Brisbane) is an Australian singer, songwriter and record producer who performs as Jarryd James. He released his debut single "Do You Remember" on 30 January 2015, which peaked at No. 2 on the ARIA Singles Chart. His debut album, Thirty One, also reached No. 2 on the related ARIA Albums Chart. At the ARIA Music Awards of 2015, James won Best Pop Release for "Do You Remember".