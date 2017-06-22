Level 42
1980
Level 42 Biography (Wikipedia)
Level 42 is an English band formed on the Isle of Wight in 1979. They had a number of UK and worldwide hits during the 1980s and 1990s.
Their most successful single in the UK was "Lessons in Love", which reached number three on the UK Singles Chart, and number 12 on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart, upon its release in 1986. The earlier single, "Something About You" was their most successful single in the United States, reaching number 7 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.
After much success as a live and studio band in the 1980s, Level 42's commercial profile diminished during the early 1990s following a series of personnel changes and musical shifts. After disbanding in 1994, the band reformed in 2001.
Level 42 Performances & Interviews
- Level 42 Live In Sessionhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p048zqp4.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p048zqp4.jpg2016-09-25T12:46:00.000ZThe lads from Level 42 play two of their biggest hits from the 80s.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p048zqqv
Level 42 Live In Session
- Mark King is today's Legend in Your Own Lunchtimehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p048xb62.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p048xb62.jpg2016-09-24T14:12:00.000ZThunder Thumbs himself chats to Liz and joins the lunchtime legends line uphttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p048xb6k
Mark King is today's Legend in Your Own Lunchtime
- Mark King: In Conversationhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03sy95b.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03sy95b.jpg2016-05-10T21:30:00.000ZWatch Level 42's Mark King talk to Sara in this week's Sounds of the 80s.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03tmb0c
Mark King: In Conversation
- Level 42's Mark King chats to Mark Goodierhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02s7s82.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02s7s82.jpg2015-05-26T15:49:00.000ZThe Level 42 frontman discusses the band’s latest live album and DVD.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02s7ssx
Level 42's Mark King chats to Mark Goodier
- Mark King of Level 42 talks to Simon Mayohttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0297vvc.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0297vvc.jpg2014-10-23T13:39:00.000ZMark King harks back to the heyday of Level 42 and discusses his new album Sirenshttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0297vvs
Mark King of Level 42 talks to Simon Mayo
- Mark King - Interviewhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p020l8g8.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p020l8g8.jpg2014-06-07T21:00:00.000ZMark King from Level 42 joins Sara Cox to remember his time in the 80s.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p020l8g9
Mark King - Interview
Back to artist