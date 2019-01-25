Liquid GoldFormed 1977. Disbanded 1984
Liquid Gold
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1977
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d69eb0c6-14e2-4cbf-9f9b-637e68b7d396
Liquid Gold Biography (Wikipedia)
Liquid Gold was an English disco group, from Brackley in Northamptonshire. Their biggest success came in 1980 with "Dance Yourself Dizzy", which peaked at number two on the UK chart.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Liquid Gold Tracks
Sort by
Dance Yourself Dizzy
Liquid Gold
Dance Yourself Dizzy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dance Yourself Dizzy
Last played on
Substitute
Liquid Gold
Substitute
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Substitute
Last played on
The Night The Wine And The Roses
Liquid Gold
The Night The Wine And The Roses
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Night The Wine And The Roses
Last played on
Liquid Gold Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist