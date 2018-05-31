SNBRN
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d69e540b-23a9-4bb6-8fd3-828bb6c2a73a
SNBRN Biography (Wikipedia)
Kevin Andrew Chapman, commonly known by his stage name SNBRN, is an American DJ and musician from Los Angeles.
He has accumulated over 47 million plays on SoundCloud per May 2016.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
SNBRN Tracks
Sort by
Beat The Sunrise
SNBRN
Beat The Sunrise
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Beat The Sunrise
Last played on
Wasted (SNBRN Remix)
Peking Duk
Wasted (SNBRN Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Wasted (SNBRN Remix)
Last played on
Zum Zum (feat. Sweetie Irie)
Redlight
Zum Zum (feat. Sweetie Irie)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p047vp8g.jpglink
Zum Zum (feat. Sweetie Irie)
Last played on
Raindrops (Prince Fox Remix) (feat. Kerli)
SNBRN
Raindrops (Prince Fox Remix) (feat. Kerli)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Raindrops (Prince Fox Remix) (feat. Kerli)
Last played on
You Got Me (feat. Cara Frew)
SNBRN
You Got Me (feat. Cara Frew)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
You Got Me (feat. Cara Frew)
Last played on
Sometimes
SNBRN
Sometimes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sometimes
Performer
Last played on
The New Order (1DAFUL Remix)
SNBRN
The New Order (1DAFUL Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049tx76.jpglink
The New Order (1DAFUL Remix)
Last played on
Raindrops (feat. Kerli)
SNBRN
Raindrops (feat. Kerli)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Raindrops (feat. Kerli)
Last played on
Need You (SNBRN Remix)
Duke Dumont
Need You (SNBRN Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01x08md.jpglink
Need You (SNBRN Remix)
Last played on
House Work (SNBRN Bootleg)
Jax Jones
House Work (SNBRN Bootleg)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p056ngy0.jpglink
House Work (SNBRN Bootleg)
Last played on
Weekend (SNBRN Remix)
Louis the Child
Weekend (SNBRN Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03pdbyf.jpglink
Weekend (SNBRN Remix)
Last played on
California (Chris Lake & Matroda Remix) (feat. Kaleena Zanders)
SNBRN
California (Chris Lake & Matroda Remix) (feat. Kaleena Zanders)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049qv5m.jpglink
California (Chris Lake & Matroda Remix) (feat. Kaleena Zanders)
Last played on
California (Chris Lake & Matroda Remix)
SNBRN
California (Chris Lake & Matroda Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
California (Chris Lake & Matroda Remix)
Remix Artist
Last played on
Back to artist