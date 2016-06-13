Carlos Manuel de Ascenção do Carmo de Almeida ComIH (born ; 21 December 1939 in Lisbon, Mouraria) better known as Carlos do Carmo is a Portuguese fado singer, one of the finest in the "Lisbon Song". He is the Son of Lucília do Carmo, a very well recognized Female singer of Fado in her time. (Lucília Nunes de Ascenção do Carmo, born in Portalegre on 4 November 1919 and died in 1999, daughter of Francisco).

He began singing and recording in 1963, with the release of the EP record "Mario Simoes e o seu Quarteto Apresentando Carlos do Carmo", and, still in 1963, the record "Carlos do Carmo e Orquestra de Joaquim Luiz Gomes". Until the end of the decade, he released another eleven records. With the arrival of the 1970s came success at home and abroad, releasing close to thirty records during that decade.

His most famous songs are Lágrimas de Orvalho, Lisboa Menina e Moça and Canoas do Tejo. He sang many songs written by songwriters like Ary dos Santos. He helped to open Lisbon Fado to other musical influences, like jazz and French music, as well as adding the orchestra to the traditional Fado guitar trio or quartet.