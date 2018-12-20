Alvarez KingsFormed 2002
Alvarez Kings
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
2002
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d699df71-fc5f-4bb3-955b-8c8b37ea9139
Alvarez Kings Biography (Wikipedia)
Alvarez Kings is an indie pop band from South Yorkshire, England that is currently signed to Sire Records, an imprint of Warner Bros. Records. The band released its major label debut, Somewhere Between, in April 2017.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Alvarez Kings Tracks
Sort by
In The Bleak Midwinter
Alvarez Kings
In The Bleak Midwinter
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
In The Bleak Midwinter
Last played on
No resolve
Alvarez Kings
No resolve
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
No resolve
Sleepwalking Pt. II
Alvarez Kings
Sleepwalking Pt. II
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sleepwalking Pt. II
Tell-Tale Heart
Alvarez Kings
Tell-Tale Heart
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tell-Tale Heart
Cold Conscious
Alvarez Kings
Cold Conscious
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cold Conscious
Last played on
Postcards From Berlin
Alvarez Kings
Postcards From Berlin
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Postcards From Berlin
Last played on
You, Me, Them, Us
Alvarez Kings
You, Me, Them, Us
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
You, Me, Them, Us
Last played on
Alvarez Kings Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Courteeners
-
Courteeners
-
The Sherlocks - Chasing Shadows
-
The Sherlocks perform 'Chasing Shadows' and 'Will You Be There' for The Beat at the BBC.
-
Courteeners - Reading + Leeds 2016 Highlights
-
Guitar Bands and Working Men's Clubs
-
The Sherlocks - Was It Really Worth It (Live Session Track)
-
The Sherlocks join Steve in conversation at SxSW
-
The Sherlocks - Last Night
Back to artist