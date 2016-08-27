The Railbenders are an American country band formed in Denver, Colorado in 2000 by Jim Dalton and Tyson Murray. Westword Music Showcase named The Railbenders to be Denver's Top Country/Roots act in 2002 and 2003, they were also named "Best of the Underground" in 2004 by The Denver Post.[citation needed] Also in 2004, The Coors Brewing Company named The Railbenders The Coors Original 2004 New Sound Throwdown Champions which included a sponsorship.

The Railbenders have opened for Willie Nelson, ZZ Top, Peter Frampton, The Doobie Brothers Kenny Rogers, Charlie Daniels and Nickel Creek.