Henry ButlerJazz pianist. Born 21 September 1949. Died 2 July 2018
Henry Butler
1949-09-21
Henry Butler (September 21, 1948 – July 2, 2018) was an American jazz pianist and photographer. Known for his technical skills at the piano, particularly versatile with both hands, Butler excelled in a number of sub-genres of jazz throughout his career.
Orleans Inspiration
Henry Butler
Orleans Inspiration
Orleans Inspiration
I Like It Like That
Henry Butler
I Like It Like That
I Like It Like That
