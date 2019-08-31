White WitchFormed 1971
White Witch was a hard rock band from Tampa, Florida that made two albums for Capricorn Records in the early 1970s. Their name was a paean to "white magic", contrary to the "black magic" of groups like Black Sabbath. As the band announced before their shows: "To bring good where there once was evil, to bring love where there once was hate, to bring wisdom where there once was ignorance; this is the power of White Witch".
The group was inducted into the Florida Musicians Hall of Fame's Florida Music Honor Roll.
