Miss PiggyMuppet character
Miss Piggy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d6924537-5874-4dea-9749-9c3d83348733
Miss Piggy Biography (Wikipedia)
Miss Piggy is a Muppet character known for her breakout role in Jim Henson's The Muppet Show. Since her debut in 1976, Miss Piggy has been notable for her volatile diva personality, tendency to use French phrases in her speech, and practice of karate. She was also known for her on-again/off-again relationship with Kermit the Frog, which began in 1978 and has been on a hiatus since 2015. Frank Oz performed the character from 1976 to 2000 and was succeeded by Eric Jacobson in 2001. Miss Piggy was inspired by jazz singer Peggy Lee.
In 1996, TV Guide ranked her number 23 on its 50 Greatest TV Stars of All Time list.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Miss Piggy Tracks
Sort by
The Boy I Love Is Up In The Gallery
Miss Piggy
The Boy I Love Is Up In The Gallery
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Boy I Love Is Up In The Gallery
Last played on
Me Party
Amy Adams
Me Party
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Me Party
Last played on
Don't Dilly Day On The Way
Miss Piggy
Don't Dilly Day On The Way
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Don't Dilly Day On The Way
Last played on
Miss Piggy Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist