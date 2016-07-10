Hoover was an American post-hardcore/emo band from Washington, D.C.. Formed in 1992, Hoover went on to produce some of the more intense music to appear on the Dischord Records label in the 1990s. Unusually, three of the four members shared vocal duties equally.

Hoover disbanded in 1994, but have reformed twice: once in 1997 to record a mini-album of 'odds and ends', and again in 2004 for a series of dates in the US and Europe.