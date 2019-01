JR JR, formerly known as Dale Earnhardt Jr. Jr., is an American indie-pop band from Detroit, Michigan, consisting of Daniel Zott and Joshua Epstein. Zott and Epstein met each other while playing in other Detroit music projects. They began recording in Zott's basement in Royal Oak, Michigan.

