JR JRFormerly "Dale Earnhardt Jr. Jr.". Formed 2010
JR JR
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
2010
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d690733f-62e9-46ee-8e52-3b906de73c97
JR JR Biography (Wikipedia)
JR JR, formerly known as Dale Earnhardt Jr. Jr., is an American indie-pop band from Detroit, Michigan, consisting of Daniel Zott and Joshua Epstein. Zott and Epstein met each other while playing in other Detroit music projects. They began recording in Zott's basement in Royal Oak, Michigan.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
JR JR Tracks
Sort by
A Haunting
JR JR
A Haunting
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A Haunting
Last played on
Beautiful Dream
JR JR
Beautiful Dream
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Beautiful Dream
Last played on
Dark Water
JR JR
Dark Water
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dark Water
Last played on
We Almost Lost Detroit
JR JR
We Almost Lost Detroit
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
We Almost Lost Detroit
Last played on
Simple Girl
JR JR
Simple Girl
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Simple Girl
Last played on
Morning Thought
JR JR
Morning Thought
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Morning Thought
Last played on
Nothing But Our Love
JR JR
Nothing But Our Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bv44p.jpglink
Nothing But Our Love
Last played on
An Ugly Person On A Movie Screen
JR JR
An Ugly Person On A Movie Screen
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
JR JR Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist