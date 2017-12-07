Luis Alfonso Rodríguez López-Cepero (born April 15, 1978), known by his stage name Luis Fonsi, is a Puerto Rican singer, songwriter and actor. He is known for his 2017 song "Despacito", featuring Puerto Rican rapper Daddy Yankee.

Luis Fonsi received his first Latin Grammy Award nominations in Record of the Year category and won Song of the Year thanks to the song "Aquí Estoy Yo". The song also won three Billboard Latin Music Awards. "Despacito" became Fonsi's biggest success winning four Latin Grammy Award, seven Billboard Latin Music Awards, five Billboard Music Award and received three Grammy Awards nominations. He also won one Latin American Music Award for "Échame la Culpa" with Demi Lovato.

As of 2018 he has broken six Guinness World Records and sold more than 11 million records with "Despacito".