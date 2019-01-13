Ysgol Glanaethwy
Coordinates: 53°12′23″N 4°10′57″W / 53.2064°N 4.1825°W
Ysgol Glanaethwy is a drama school in Bangor, Gwynedd, Wales. It is known in particular for its choir, Côr Glanaethwy.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Dyrchefir Fi
Eryr Pengwern
Alaw Mair
DAL I GREDU
Adiemus
Y Clwb Jazz
Ymlaen a'r Gan
Yfory
Haleliwia
Anthem allan o ''Chess''
Haleliwia (Byw)
O Fortuna
I Gyfeillgarwch
Eryr Pengwern
Nos Da Nawr
Iesu Yw
