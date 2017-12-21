Constantin SilvestriRomanian conductor and composer. Born 31 May 1913. Died 23 February 1969
Constantin Silvestri
1913-05-31
Constantin Silvestri Biography (Wikipedia)
Constantin-Nicolae Silvestri ( (listen); 31 May 1913, Bucharest – 23 February 1969, London) was a Romanian conductor and composer.
Constantin Silvestri Tracks
The Wasps - Overture
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Romanian Rhapsody No 1
George Enescu
Les préludes
Franz Liszt
Three Pieces for String Orchestra
Constantin Silvestri
The Sorcerer's Apprentice
Paul Dukas
Romanian Rhapsody No.2 in D major
George Enescu
Hungarian Dance No 5 in G minor
Johannes Brahms
Romanian Rhapsody No 1 in A major, Op 11
George Enescu
In the South
Edward Elgar
Eugene Onegin: Polonaise
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
The Sorcerer's Apprentice
Paul Dukas
May Night (Overture)
Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov
March (The Love for Three Oranges, Op 33b)
Sergei Prokofiev
Hansel und Gretel Overture
Engelbert Humperdinck, Philharmonia Orchestra & Constantin Silvestri
For the Love for Three Oranges
Sergei Prokofiev
Ritual Fire Dance (El amor brujo)
Manuel de Falla
In the steppes of central Asia
Alexander Borodin
3 Pieces for strings Op. 4 no. 2
Constantin Silvestri
Violin Concerto in E minor, Op 64 (3rd mvt)
Leonid Kogan
Carnival Overture op 92
Antonín Dvořák
A Night on Bare Mountain
Modest Mussorgsky
El amor Brujo: Ritual Fire Dance (feat. Constantin Silvestri)
Orchestre de la Société des Concerts du Conservatoire
Bacchanale
Alexandra Dariescu & Constantin Silvestri
Lamento e Trionfo (feat. Philharmonia Orchestra & Constantin Silvestri)
Franz Liszt
Ruslan and Ludmila (Overture)
Mikhail Ivanovich Glinka
Hänsel und Gretel (Overture)
Engelbert Humperdinck, Philharmonia & Constantin Silvestri
Prince Igor (Overture)
Alexander Borodin
Bacchanale
Constantin Silvestri
Past BBC Events
Proms 1967: Prom 37
Royal Albert Hall
