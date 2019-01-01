Bradley "Brad" Buxer is an American keyboardist and composer, known for his many collaborations with American recording artist Michael Jackson In addition to recording with Jackson, Buxer was also musical director for Jackson's tours for many years. Prior to that, he was a session musician for artists such as Stevie Wonder and Smokey Robinson and a member of the new wave band The Jetzons. In the 2000s, he reunited with former Jetzons bandmate Bruce Connole in The Suicide Kings.