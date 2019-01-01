Brad Buxer
Brad Buxer
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d686f794-7fc3-48f4-b381-ea1f979b6e1a
Brad Buxer Biography (Wikipedia)
Bradley "Brad" Buxer is an American keyboardist and composer, known for his many collaborations with American recording artist Michael Jackson In addition to recording with Jackson, Buxer was also musical director for Jackson's tours for many years. Prior to that, he was a session musician for artists such as Stevie Wonder and Smokey Robinson and a member of the new wave band The Jetzons. In the 2000s, he reunited with former Jetzons bandmate Bruce Connole in The Suicide Kings.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Brad Buxer Tracks
Sort by
Back to artist