James Hart17th century composer. Born 1647. Died 1718
James Hart
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1647
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d6857bce-0bb9-491c-bfae-c77e95495bec
James Hart Tracks
Sort by
Adieu to the pleasures and follies of love [from 'The tempest']
James Hart
Adieu to the pleasures and follies of love [from 'The tempest']
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03zblld.jpglink
Adieu to the pleasures and follies of love [from 'The tempest']
Last played on
James Hart Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist