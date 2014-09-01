Storyville1990s blues rock band from Austin, TX. Formed 1994. Disbanded 2000
Storyville
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1994
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d68542a6-46bc-4f8b-96eb-aade07c75b66
Storyville Biography (Wikipedia)
Storyville was a blues-rock band formed in 1994 in Austin, Texas, USA. Drummer Chris Layton and bassist Tommy Shannon, former members of Arc Angels and the rhythm section for Stevie Ray Vaughan's band Double Trouble, formed the band with Malford Milligan after a jam session at Antone's. After releasing an album on November Records in 1994, the band won a total of nine Austin Music awards; they became stalwarts on the local music scene and toured nationally. They subsequently signed to major label Atlantic Records, for whom they recorded two albums before breaking up. The single "Born Without You", from their 1998 release Dog Years, reached #28 on the Billboard Mainstream Rock chart.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Storyville Tracks
Sort by
A Good Day for th Blues
Storyville
A Good Day for th Blues
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A Good Day for th Blues
Last played on
SHARE THAT SMILE
Storyville
SHARE THAT SMILE
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
SHARE THAT SMILE
Last played on
Lay Down Your Weary Tune
Storyville
Lay Down Your Weary Tune
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lay Down Your Weary Tune
Last played on
Storyville Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist