Montrose
1973
Montrose Biography (Wikipedia)
Montrose was an American, California-based hard rock band. The band originally featured Ronnie Montrose on guitar and future solo artist and Van Halen frontman Sammy Hagar. Rounding out the original foursome were bassist Bill Church and drummer Denny Carmassi.
Bad Motor Scooter
Rock Candy
Papi (Original Bass)
Twenty Flight Rock
Spaceage Sacrifice
Space Station no5
Connection
