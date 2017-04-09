Avail was a punk rock band from Richmond, Virginia. Originally from Reston, Va. the band formed in 1988, its members including Joe Banks, Doug Crosby, Brien Stewart, and Mikey Warstler. The only original remaining member, guitar player Joe Banks, teamed up with rival band LDK's (Learning Disabled Kids) Tim Barry. They moved to Richmond in 1990, and soon, after numerous line up changes, put together a solid lineup to release their first album "Satiate" in 1992. Many of their lyrics center on Richmond. The band released six studio albums.

The band has never officially disbanded, but has not released new material since 2002 and not played live since late 2007.