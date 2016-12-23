Marc AlmondEnglish pop singer and songwriter. Born 9 July 1956
Marc Almond Biography (Wikipedia)
Peter Mark Sinclair "Marc" Almond, OBE (born 9 July 1957) is an English singer-songwriter and musician. Almond first began performing and recording in the synthpop/new wave duo Soft Cell. He has also had a diverse career as a solo artist. His collaborations include a duet with Gene Pitney on the 1989 UK number one single "Something's Gotten Hold of My Heart". Almond has sold over 30 million records worldwide. He spent a month in a coma after a near-fatal motorcycle accident in 2004 and later became a patron of the brain trauma charity Headway.
He was appointed Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) in the 2018 New Year Honours for services to arts and culture.
- What's Soft Cell's surprise for their 40th year?https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06j150l.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06j150l.jpg2018-08-21T08:07:00.000ZChris guesses Marc Almond's plans to coincide with the release of Northern Lights.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p06j1468
What's Soft Cell's surprise for their 40th year?
- Marc Almond has a massive Soft Cell announcement for the band's 40th anniversaryhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05yw36k.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05yw36k.jpg2018-02-21T08:43:00.000ZMarc tells Chris about a very special one-off gig.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05yw2fx
Marc Almond has a massive Soft Cell announcement for the band's 40th anniversary
- How does Marc Almond keep his voice in tip top condition?https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05h3gsz.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05h3gsz.jpg2017-09-24T12:54:00.000ZMarc Almond tells Michael Ball about his routine whilst on a tough tour.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05h3gnr
How does Marc Almond keep his voice in tip top condition?
- Marc Almond Live Session!https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05h3cnn.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05h3cnn.jpg2017-09-24T12:02:00.000ZMarc Almond joins the Musician's Circle with a wonderful session.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05h3cch
Marc Almond Live Session!
- Marc Almond Returns!https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04z0y5x.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04z0y5x.jpg2017-04-04T12:19:00.000ZFriend of the show Marc Almond drops by for a chat with Liz. There will be singing!https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04z0y0j
Marc Almond Returns!
- "Think of Dave leaping over his Korg" Marc Almond recalls the hostile reactions to early Soft Cell gigshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02r4b5b.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02r4b5b.jpg2017-03-11T13:55:00.000ZNew wave singer-songwriter Marc Almond looks back over his career with Mark and Stuart.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04wjqyt
"Think of Dave leaping over his Korg" Marc Almond recalls the hostile reactions to early Soft Cell gigs
- Love in Leeds with Marc Almond: Performancehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04tls9s.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04tls9s.jpg2017-02-21T11:24:00.000ZMarc Almond performs his favourite love songs with musicians from Leeds College of Music.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04tlp84
Love in Leeds with Marc Almond: Performance
- Love in Leeds with Marc Almond: In Conversationhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04tls6h.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04tls6h.jpg2017-02-21T10:56:00.000ZMarc Almond talks to BBC Radio Leeds’ Johnny I’Anson about his career and musichttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04tll0c
Love in Leeds with Marc Almond: In Conversation
- David Bowie Prom in 3 minuteshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0431j3x.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0431j3x.jpg2016-07-30T08:57:00.000ZWith Neil Hannon, Amanda Palmer, John Cale, Conor O’Brien, Marc Almond, Paul Buchanan, Anna Calvi and the musicians' collective s t a r g a z e conducted by André de Ridder.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0431k8w
David Bowie Prom in 3 minutes
- 'It feels like a life winding down'https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03q41kx.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03q41kx.jpg2016-04-05T15:28:00.000ZMarc Almond's interpretation of Brel's The Town Fell Asleephttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03q42b6
'It feels like a life winding down'
- When Bowie sang Brelhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03q40p3.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03q40p3.jpg2016-04-05T15:22:00.000ZMarc Almond describes the influence that Jacques Brel's songs had on his younger self.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03q40qj
When Bowie sang Brel
- Marc Almond Live in Sessionhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02l2lc3.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02l2lc3.jpg2015-03-01T14:03:00.000ZThe Soft Cell legend performed live in Sir Terry's studio!https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02l2lgm
Marc Almond Live in Session
- Marc Almond chats with Sara Coxhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01rzqt3.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01rzqt3.jpg2014-02-09T16:55:00.000ZEnglish singer-songwriter and musician Marc Almond joins Sara for a chat about the 80s.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01rzqvg
Marc Almond chats with Sara Cox
- Marc Almond speaks to Mark Radcliffehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01rrlqq.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01rrlqq.jpg2014-02-05T16:28:00.000ZSynthpop-meister Marc Almond speaks to Mark Radcliffe about his new EP Tasmanian Tiger.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01rrlqv
Marc Almond speaks to Mark Radcliffe
Upcoming Events
27
Jan
2019
Marc Almond, The Loveless and Dolls (UK)
100 Club, London, UK
6
May
2019
Marc Almond
Royal Concert Hall Notts, Nottingham, UK
7
May
2019
Marc Almond
Cambridge Corn Exchange, Cambridge, UK
8
May
2019
Marc Almond
The Forum, Bath, Bath, UK
13
May
2019
Marc Almond
Sage Gateshead, Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK
Past BBC Events
Proms 2016: Prom 19: David Bowie Prom
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e63p6q
Royal Albert Hall
2016-07-29T16:55:21
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p03mx122.jpg
29
Jul
2016
Proms 2016: Prom 19: David Bowie Prom
Royal Albert Hall
