Jakuzi is a Turkish synthpop band, formed in Istanbul in 2015. The band consists of Kutay Soyocak and Taner Yücel, who formed the project to move away from their previous punk-oriented music projects. The duo rose prominence in Istanbul’s underground music scene. The band's debut album Fantezi Müzik, originally released in 2016 through Domuz Records, is reissued on City Slang on 24 March 2017.
The band's sound has been described as synthpop, dark wave and new wave. Jakuzi is influenced by Turkish pop music, as well as genres ranging from krautrock, disco and post-punk.
