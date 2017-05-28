The Clerkes of OxenfordFormed 1961
The Clerkes of Oxenford
1961
The Clerkes of Oxenford Tracks
O Nata Lux de lumine
Thomas Tallis
Gloria (Cantate Mass)
John Sheppard
Salvator mundi
Thomas Tallis
I Come From Heaven
The Clerkes of Oxenford
Almighty and Everlasting God
The Clerkes of Oxenford
Past BBC Events
Proms 1976: Prom 50
St Augustine's Church, Kilburn
1976-09-06T17:03:07
6
Sep
1976
Proms 1976: Prom 50
St Augustine's Church, Kilburn
The Clerkes of Oxenford Links
