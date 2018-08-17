Gottfried ReicheBorn 5 February 1667. Died 6 October 1734
Gottfried Reiche (5 February 1667 – 6 October 1734) was a German trumpet player and composer of the Baroque era. Reiche is best known for having been Johann Sebastian Bach's chief trumpeter at Leipzig from Bach's arrival there in 1723 until Reiche's death.
