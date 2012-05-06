PaperboyUS rapper Mitchell Charles Johnson. Born 2 October 1969
Paperboy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1969-10-02
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d6724a5f-3c49-4362-a6df-649474966009
Paperboy Biography (Wikipedia)
Mitchell Charles Johnson (born October 2, 1969) better known by his stage name Paperboy, is an African-American rapper. He is best known for his single "Ditty" which charted on the Hot 100.
Johnson was born in San Diego, California and later moved to Oakland.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Paperboy Tracks
Sort by
Swoosh
Paperboy
Swoosh
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Swoosh
Last played on
Fully Gassed (feat. Big Nasty & L Dot Man)
Paperboy
Fully Gassed (feat. Big Nasty & L Dot Man)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fully Gassed (feat. Big Nasty & L Dot Man)
Last played on
Deep (Feat. Scrufizzer and Lady Leshurr)
Paperboy
Deep (Feat. Scrufizzer and Lady Leshurr)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Deep (Feat. Scrufizzer and Lady Leshurr)
Last played on
Fully Gassed (feat. L Man & Big Nasty)
Paperboy
Fully Gassed (feat. L Man & Big Nasty)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fully Gassed (feat. L Man & Big Nasty)
Last played on
Love Song (feat Calibar)
Paperboy
Love Song (feat Calibar)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Love Song (feat Calibar)
Last played on
Paperboy Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist