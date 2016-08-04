Paul Whelan
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d6704538-ffa1-4709-aeb5-eedbf28e2ccc
Paul Whelan Tracks
Sort by
Fra Giacomo
Cecil Coles
Fra Giacomo
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04hpj61.jpglink
Fra Giacomo
Orchestra
Last played on
Fra Giacomo
Paul Whelan
Fra Giacomo
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0240w2z.jpglink
Fra Giacomo
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 1996: Prom 03
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ecw5v2
Royal Albert Hall
1996-07-21T16:51:51
21
Jul
1996
Proms 1996: Prom 03
Royal Albert Hall
Back to artist