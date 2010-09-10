Alexander AshworthEnglish baritone. Born 8 March 1976
Alexander Ashworth
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical2.jpg
1976-03-08
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d66c59cb-4315-406d-a463-b2b13c065ba8
Alexander Ashworth Tracks
Sort by
Past BBC Events
Proms 2010: Prom 75
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ewx4fx
Royal Albert Hall
2010-09-10T16:56:24
10
Sep
2010
Proms 2010: Prom 75
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2005: Prom 52
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eqw3d4
Royal Albert Hall
2005-08-23T16:56:24
23
Aug
2005
Proms 2005: Prom 52
Royal Albert Hall
Back to artist