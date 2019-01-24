Kenneth McKellarBorn 23 June 1927. Died 9 April 2010
Kenneth McKellar
1927-06-23
Kenneth McKellar Biography (Wikipedia)
Kenneth McKellar (23 June 1927 – 9 April 2010) was a Scottish tenor.
Song of the Clyde
Kenneth McKellar
Song of the Clyde
Song of the Clyde
Island Moon
Kenneth McKellar
Island Moon
Island Moon
This is My Lovely Day
Kenneth McKellar
This is My Lovely Day
This is My Lovely Day
Ae fond kiss
Kenneth McKellar
Ae fond kiss
Ae fond kiss
My Love Is Like A Red, Red Rose
Kenneth McKellar
My Love Is Like A Red, Red Rose
Rowan Tree
Kenneth McKellar
Rowan Tree
Rowan Tree
Ombra Mai Fu (Largo)
Kenneth McKellar
Ombra Mai Fu (Largo)
Ombra Mai Fu (Largo)
Silent Worship
George Frideric Handel
Silent Worship
Silent Worship
I'll Walk Beside You
Kenneth McKellar
I'll Walk Beside You
I'll Walk Beside You
Messiah (Part 1: Comfort ye; Ev'ry Valley)
George Frideric Handel
Messiah (Part 1: Comfort ye; Ev'ry Valley)
Messiah (Part 1: Comfort ye; Ev'ry Valley)
Silent Worship (Tolomeo, Re Di Egitto)
George Frideric Handel
Silent Worship (Tolomeo, Re Di Egitto)
Silent Worship (Tolomeo, Re Di Egitto)
'Where e'er you walk' (Semele, Act 2)
George Frideric Handel
'Where e'er you walk' (Semele, Act 2)
'Where e'er you walk' (Semele, Act 2)
This is My Lovely Day
Kenneth McKellar
This is My Lovely Day
This is My Lovely Day
Cockles And Mussels
Kenneth McKellar
Cockles And Mussels
Cockles And Mussels
En Fermant Les Yeux (Dream Song) from 'Manon'
Jules Massenet
En Fermant Les Yeux (Dream Song) from 'Manon'
En Fermant Les Yeux (Dream Song) from 'Manon'
Uist Tramping Song
Kenneth McKellar
Uist Tramping Song
Uist Tramping Song
This is My lovely Day
Kenneth McKellar
This is My lovely Day
This is My lovely Day
My Ain Folk
Kenneth McKellar
My Ain Folk
My Ain Folk
Jephtha: "Deeper and Deeper Still...Waft her angels"
George Frideric Handel
Jephtha: "Deeper and Deeper Still...Waft her angels"
Jephtha: "Deeper and Deeper Still...Waft her angels"
Skye Boat Song
Kenneth McKellar
Skye Boat Song
Skye Boat Song
The Thistle of Scotland
Kenneth McKellar
The Thistle of Scotland
The Thistle of Scotland
Ae fond kiss
Kenneth McKellar
Ae fond kiss
Ae fond kiss
Tolomeo, re di Egitto: Act 1; Non lo diro col labbro ("Silent worship" aria)
George Frideric Handel
Tolomeo, re di Egitto: Act 1; Non lo diro col labbro ("Silent worship" aria)
Tolomeo, re di Egitto: Act 1; Non lo diro col labbro ("Silent worship" aria)
Ombra Mai Fu (Largo From Xerxes)
Kenneth McKellar
Ombra Mai Fu (Largo From Xerxes)
A Man Without Love
Kenneth McKellar
A Man Without Love
A Man Without Love
Berceuse de Jocelyn
Kenneth McKellar
Berceuse de Jocelyn
Berceuse de Jocelyn
