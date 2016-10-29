Louis de Caix d’HerveloisBorn 1677. Died 17 October 1759
Louis de Caix d’Hervelois
1677
Biography (Wikipedia)
Louis de Caix d'Hervelois (c. 1670 in France – 18 October 1759 in France) was a composer of chamber music.
Plainte
