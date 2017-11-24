Björn DixgårdBorn 8 May 1981
Björn Dixgård
Björn Dixgård Biography (Wikipedia)
Björn Hans-Erik Dixgård (born 8 May 1981) is a Swedish musician (vocals, guitar). He is the frontman of the Swedish band Mando Diao.
