The Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra (SPCO), is a full-time professional chamber orchestra based in Saint Paul, Minnesota. In collaboration with five Artistic Partners, the orchestra's musicians present more than 130 concerts and educational programs each year in over 14 venues throughout the Minneapolis/St. Paul Area. They are regularly heard on American Public Media's nationally syndicated radio programs "Performance Today" and SymphonyCast.

The orchestra's recording of Aaron Copland's Appalachian Spring at Sound 80 studios was one of the earliest digital audio recordings to see commercial release.

Beginning with the 2004 – 05 season, the SPCO adopted a new artistic model by eliminating the position of Music Director and creating positions for several Artistic Partners, prominent established musicians. Under this model the musicians of the SPCO are given a much higher degree of artistic control.

Launched in 1995, the SPCO's CONNECT education program reaches 6,000 students annually in 16 Minneapolis and Saint Paul Public Schools. The orchestra's activities are supported by the Friends of the Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra.