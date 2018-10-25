Jack WagnerActor and singer. Born 3 October 1959
Jack Wagner
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1959-10-03
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d663c249-8456-4f22-96f5-098ef8d24acb
Jack Wagner Biography (Wikipedia)
Peter John Wagner II (born October 3, 1959) is an American actor and singer, best known for his roles on the soap operas General Hospital, Santa Barbara, The Bold and the Beautiful, and Melrose Place.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Jack Wagner Tracks
Sort by
All I Need
Jack Wagner
All I Need
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
All I Need
Last played on
The Rain Falls Down
Jack Wagner
The Rain Falls Down
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Rain Falls Down
Last played on
Jack Wagner Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist