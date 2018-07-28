Matt Dunkley
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p061cmsx.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d65f35ee-9461-46f7-adfd-771a329b7c1d
Mission: Impossible - Fallout (2018) Mission Accomplished
Lorne Balfe
Mission: Impossible - Fallout (2018) Escape Through Paris
Lorne Balfe
Mission: Impossible - Fallout (2018) Fallout
Lorne Balfe
Cycle 7
Matt Dunkley
Last played on
Loving Vincent (2017): The Night Cafe
Clint Mansell
Orchestra
Last played on
Black Swan (2010) - Perfection
Clint Mansell
Orchestra
Last played on
The Dark Knight (2008) - Harvey Two-Face
James Newton Howard
Orchestra
Last played on
Cycle 1 from Six Cycles
Torsten Scholz (violin), Film Orchestra Babelsberg, Matt Dunkley & Matt Dunkley
Performer
Last played on
Cycle 5 (Clint Mansell Remix)
Matt Dunkley
Last played on
High Rise (2016) - Critical Mass
Clint Mansell
Orchestra
Last played on
Cycle 1
Matt Dunkley
Last played on
"Inception" (2010) - Dream Is Collapsing
Johnny Marr
Last played on
