James WaynesBorn 3 March 1920. Died 31 March 1978
James Waynes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1920-03-03
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d65c08e5-728f-44bf-b15e-cd9a7cadb529
James Waynes Biography (Wikipedia)
James Douglas Wayne (March 3, 1920 or April 17, 1924 – March 31, 1978), who recorded in the 1950s and early 1960s as James Waynes, James Wayne, and Wee Willie Wayne, was an American rhythm and blues singer, songwriter and musician. He recorded "a fine blend of Texas blues and New Orleans R&B". He had a no.2 hit on the Billboard R&B chart in 1951 with the song "Tend To Your Business", and that year also recorded one of the earliest versions of the widely performed song "Junco Partner".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
James Waynes Tracks
Sort by
Junco Partner (Worthless Man)
James Waynes
Junco Partner (Worthless Man)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Junco Partner (Worthless Man)
Last played on
James Waynes Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist