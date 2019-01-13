Jonathan AntoineClassically trained singer as seen on Britain’s Got Talent in 2012
Jonathan Antoine
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p049qv1k.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d65bfd4c-e032-4498-a8b8-0e91cf97c78a
Jonathan Antoine Biography (Wikipedia)
Jonathan Antoine (born 13 January 1995) is a classically trained English tenor. He rose to fame after appearing on the sixth series of Britain's Got Talent in 2012 as one half of the classical duo Jonathan and Charlotte. He subsequently went solo, and his debut album Tenore was released in the UK on 13 October 2014. His follow up Believe being released on August 19, 2016
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Jonathan Antoine Tracks
Sort by
Bring Him Home
Jonathan Antoine
Bring Him Home
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049qv1k.jpglink
Bring Him Home
Last played on
La Donna E Mobile
Jonathan Antoine
La Donna E Mobile
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049qv1k.jpglink
La Donna E Mobile
Last played on
So Deep is the Night
Jonathan Antoine
So Deep is the Night
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049qv1k.jpglink
So Deep is the Night
Last played on
Granada
Jonathan Antoine
Granada
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049qv1k.jpglink
Granada
Last played on
Che Non Finisca Mai
Jonathan Antoine
Che Non Finisca Mai
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049qv1k.jpglink
Che Non Finisca Mai
Last played on
Torna à Surriento
Jonathan Antoine
Torna à Surriento
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049qv1k.jpglink
Torna à Surriento
Last played on
Che Gelida Manina
Jonathan Antoine
Che Gelida Manina
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049qv1k.jpglink
Che Gelida Manina
Last played on
La Nostra Patria
Jonathan Antoine
La Nostra Patria
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049qv1k.jpglink
La Nostra Patria
Performer
Last played on
Arrivederci, Roma
Jonathan Antoine
Arrivederci, Roma
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049qv1k.jpglink
Arrivederci, Roma
Last played on
Cinema Paradiso
Jonathan Antoine
Cinema Paradiso
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049qv1k.jpglink
Cinema Paradiso
Last played on
The Holy City
Stephen Adams
The Holy City
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049qv1k.jpglink
The Holy City
Last played on
I Vow To Thee My Country
Jonathan Antoine
I Vow To Thee My Country
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049qv1k.jpglink
I Vow To Thee My Country
Last played on
E Lucevan Le Stelle
Jonathan Antoine
E Lucevan Le Stelle
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049qv1k.jpglink
E Lucevan Le Stelle
Last played on
Panis Angelicus
Jonathan Antoine
Panis Angelicus
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049qv1k.jpglink
Panis Angelicus
Last played on
Un Giorno Per Noi
Jonathan Antoine
Un Giorno Per Noi
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049qv1k.jpglink
Un Giorno Per Noi
Last played on
Christmas Dream Come True
Jonathan Antoine
Christmas Dream Come True
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049qv1k.jpglink
Christmas Dream Come True
Last played on
Love Changes Everything
Jonathan Antoine
Love Changes Everything
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049qv1k.jpglink
Love Changes Everything
Last played on
Be My Love
Jonathan Antoine
Be My Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049qv1k.jpglink
Be My Love
Last played on
Becuase We Believe
Jonathan Antoine
Becuase We Believe
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049qv1k.jpglink
Becuase We Believe
Last played on
Parla Piu Piano
Jonathan Antoine
Parla Piu Piano
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049qv1k.jpglink
Parla Piu Piano
Last played on
A New tomorrow
Jonathan Antoine
A New tomorrow
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049qv1k.jpglink
A New tomorrow
Last played on
Playlists featuring Jonathan Antoine
Back to artist