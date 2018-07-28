The Van Dykes
The Van Dykes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d6579404-9e6c-4ce0-81e7-bb90e37cb37a
The Van Dykes Tracks
Sort by
Save Me Love For A Rainy Day
The Van Dykes
Save Me Love For A Rainy Day
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Bells Are Ringing
The Van Dykes
The Bells Are Ringing
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
No Man Is An Island
The Van Dykes
No Man Is An Island
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
No Man Is An Island
Last played on
Breakin My Heart
The Van Dykes
Breakin My Heart
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Breakin My Heart
Last played on
You Need Confidence
The Van Dykes
You Need Confidence
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
You Need Confidence
Last played on
Gift Of Love
The Van Dykes
Gift Of Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Gift Of Love
Last played on
The Van Dykes Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist