Digital Dog are an English remix/production duo consisting of Steve Cornish and Nick Mace. The duo also produce under the aliases Jack Rokka and Elek-Tro Junkies.

Digital Dog's 2007 collaboration with Betty Boo, "Take Off", topped the UK Indie Chart and reached #92 on the UK Singles Chart. Two of the duo's more recent singles, "Clothes Off" and "Dirty", were released through Ministry of Sound. The duo also collaborated with Cyndi Lauper, co-writing the track "Give It Up" that appeared on Lauper's 2008 album, Bring Ya to the Brink.