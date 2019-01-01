Digital DogEnglish electro house duo
Digital Dog
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d657338c-7e8c-420a-9851-459978ba8af9
Digital Dog Biography (Wikipedia)
Digital Dog are an English remix/production duo consisting of Steve Cornish and Nick Mace. The duo also produce under the aliases Jack Rokka and Elek-Tro Junkies.
Digital Dog's 2007 collaboration with Betty Boo, "Take Off", topped the UK Indie Chart and reached #92 on the UK Singles Chart. Two of the duo's more recent singles, "Clothes Off" and "Dirty", were released through Ministry of Sound. The duo also collaborated with Cyndi Lauper, co-writing the track "Give It Up" that appeared on Lauper's 2008 album, Bring Ya to the Brink.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Digital Dog Tracks
Sort by
Digital Dog Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist