Remedy DriveFormed 1998
Remedy Drive
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.28.6/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1998
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d6564a83-8502-4341-b105-46f6d27a70f0
Remedy Drive Biography (Wikipedia)
Remedy Drive is an alternative rock band found in 1998 in Lincoln, Nebraska. They are now based on Nashville, Tennessee. The band is currently of lead vocalist and guitarist David Zach, bassist Corey Horn, and drummer Timmy Jones (with an extended appearance by Nashville-based drummer Tim Buell, and with occasional appearances by other drummers including Michael Sturd and Zach Hunter). They have recorded ten studio albums (six of them independent), one independent live album, and two EPs. The band was founded as a quartet consisting of the four Zach brothers. Three of the four brothers left the band in early 2010.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Remedy Drive Tracks
Sort by
All Along
Remedy Drive
All Along
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.28.6/img/track_fallback.pnglink
All Along
Last played on
Remedy Drive Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist