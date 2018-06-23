Emmanuel StrosserFrench pianist. Born 4 May 1965
Emmanuel Strosser
1965-05-04
Emmanuel Strosser Biography
Emmanuel Strosser (born 4 May 1965 in Strasbourg), the son of theatre director Pierre Strosser, is a French classical pianist.
Elegy for cello and piano (Op.24) [1883]
Gabriel Fauré
Sonata for Oboe and piano Op.185
Francis Poulenc
Petite suite
Claude Debussy
Two Insect Pieces
François Leleux
Chanson espagnole for 2 voices and piano [after Musset 'Les filles de Madrid'][1
Emmanuel Strosser
Slavonic dances - series 2 Op.72 for piano duet
Antonín Dvořák
